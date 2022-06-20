Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 1,480 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $142.54.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $122.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.31. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

