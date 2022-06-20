Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Trims Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 13,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Hershey by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,168,000 after buying an additional 21,036 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $33,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,958.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total transaction of $36,167.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,503 shares of company stock worth $3,602,455. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $206.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $313.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.72 and its 200 day moving average is $206.68. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $167.80 and a 52 week high of $231.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

