Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,676 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 1.4% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $71.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.40. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 52.55%.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Wedbush downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.