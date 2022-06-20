CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.80.

CAIXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CaixaBank from €2.95 ($3.07) to €3.75 ($3.91) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Oddo Bhf downgraded CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €3.40 ($3.54) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on CaixaBank from €3.90 ($4.06) to €4.35 ($4.53) in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CAIXY opened at $1.13 on Monday. CaixaBank has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.0379 per share. This is an increase from CaixaBank’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 4.04%.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

