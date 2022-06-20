Campbell Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,760 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions comprises approximately 3.2% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. State Street Corp increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,532,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,168,628,000 after purchasing an additional 104,270 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $853,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $483,924,000 after purchasing an additional 82,206 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $414,401,000 after purchasing an additional 501,084 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,102,000 after acquiring an additional 383,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,791. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.76 and a 1-year high of $197.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.01 and a 200 day moving average of $130.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.55.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

