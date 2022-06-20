Campbell Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund comprises approximately 1.5% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE RNP traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,540. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.27. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

