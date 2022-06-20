Campbell Capital Management Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,150 shares during the quarter. Hersha Hospitality Trust comprises approximately 0.8% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 95.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 129,827 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 16.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 352,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 49,966 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 128.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 47,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 178.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 291,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 187,291 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.23. 27,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $12.15.

Hersha Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:HT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.53). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HT. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

