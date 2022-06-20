Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) is RK Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

RK Asset Management LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. Campbell Soup comprises approximately 4.4% of RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,437,000 after purchasing an additional 373,208 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 48,789 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 850.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 182,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 163,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.39. 265,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,700,846. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average is $45.06. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.10.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

