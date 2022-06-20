Cappasity (CAPP) One Day Volume Hits $94,473.00

Cappasity (CAPP) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 20th. During the last seven days, Cappasity has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One Cappasity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Cappasity has a total market cap of $540,228.31 and approximately $94,473.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004889 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,468.04 or 0.99967501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00129291 BTC.

Cappasity Profile

Cappasity (CRYPTO:CAPP) is a coin. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 865,795,081 coins and its circulating supply is 663,271,025 coins. The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io . Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Cappasity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

