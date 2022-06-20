Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Director Purchases C$76,000.00 in Stock

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) Director John Albert Brussa acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,576,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,180,290.40.

John Albert Brussa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 8th, John Albert Brussa bought 10,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,500.00.

On Monday, June 13th, John Albert Brussa bought 20,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.20 per share, with a total value of C$164,000.00.

On Monday, June 6th, John Albert Brussa acquired 10,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,600.00.

Cardinal Energy stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 793,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,710. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$2.63 and a 52 week high of C$9.73. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 3.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Cardinal Energy ( TSE:CJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$174.34 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CJ. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2022, the company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

