Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Acquires 138 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.6% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,628 shares in the last quarter. Hernani LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,742,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 963.3% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,785,000 after buying an additional 944,931 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $183.71. The company had a trading volume of 164,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040,998. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.22.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.