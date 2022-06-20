Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Acquires 175 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,026,115,000 after acquiring an additional 171,857 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $1,197,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.84. 214,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,251,979. The firm has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $203.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.59.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

3M Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.