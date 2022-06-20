Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,262,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,371,000 after purchasing an additional 341,884 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,107,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,763,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 51.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after acquiring an additional 139,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,689,000. 52.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LAND. StockNews.com downgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Land presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

LAND traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,259. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $739.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.63. Gladstone Land Co. has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $42.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.0454 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -186.21%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

