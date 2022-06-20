Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of IWO stock traded up $3.31 on Monday, reaching $197.51. The stock had a trading volume of 38,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,160. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $329.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.09.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

