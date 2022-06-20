Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Purchases 213 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

CAT stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $192.64. The stock had a trading volume of 271,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,665. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

