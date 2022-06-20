Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Takes $367,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $23.45. The stock had a trading volume of 523,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,954,899. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.42%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPD. Mizuho lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

