Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $9,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.13.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.41. 277,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,010,976. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.27.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.