Casper 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.70 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. In the last week, Casper has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $129.63 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00113845 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 45.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.31 or 0.00959688 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00084177 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.08 or 0.00489452 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,948,915,182 coins and its circulating supply is 5,159,294,883 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

