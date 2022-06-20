Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) is Atwater Malick LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up about 4.2% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Caterpillar by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

NYSE:CAT opened at $192.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.38 and a 200 day moving average of $210.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

