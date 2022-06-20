Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CETX opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Cemtrex has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $2.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cemtrex by 703.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 64,256 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cemtrex by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 70,834 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cemtrex during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.