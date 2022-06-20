Chia Network Trading Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (XCH)

Chia Network (XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 19th. One Chia Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chia Network has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. Chia Network has a market cap of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $259.05 or 0.01288875 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00098899 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00088822 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00013254 BTC.

Chia Network Coin Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

