Cigna (NYSE:CI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $22.60- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $22.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $177.00B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.34 billion.

Shares of CI opened at $244.52 on Monday. Cigna has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $273.58. The company has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.09.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cigna will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $288.60.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $249,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,402,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,372 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,868 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,063,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cigna by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 339,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,998,000 after buying an additional 85,507 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 540.6% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 92,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after buying an additional 78,232 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Cigna by 275.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 101,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,244,000 after buying an additional 74,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Cigna by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 179,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,960,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.