Citigroup Trims Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Target Price to $36.00

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CMC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average of $38.07. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $46.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.14. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.36%.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 13,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $631,019.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,203 shares in the company, valued at $24,168,631.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.55 per share, for a total transaction of $202,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 38,582 shares of company stock worth $1,718,106 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 222.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

