Citigroup Trims Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Target Price to $80.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

JBL has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of Strong Buy and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Get Jabil alerts:

NYSE JBL opened at $53.61 on Friday. Jabil has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $72.11. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Jabil had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.50%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,055,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,857,635.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 677.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,639,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,029 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,492,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Jabil by 230.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after buying an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 231.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,459,000 after buying an additional 1,182,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,965,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.