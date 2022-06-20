Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.68. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $37.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.12.

Computer Programs and Systems ( NASDAQ:CPSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.98 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 7.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn Tobin sold 2,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $64,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,469.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $34,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,400.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,925 shares of company stock valued at $418,444. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 775.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs and Systems (Get Rating)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.