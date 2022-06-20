Conflux Network (CFX) Market Cap Tops $280.11 Million

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,544.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,121.89 or 0.05460695 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00026425 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00255350 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.23 or 0.00590096 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00078596 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.22 or 0.00565685 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001181 BTC.

About Conflux Network

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.