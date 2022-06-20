ContentBox 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $427,563.00 (BOX)

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ContentBox has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. ContentBox has a total market cap of $405,450.26 and $427,563.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00011349 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008817 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00158216 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000065 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000441 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

