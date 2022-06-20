Contrasting Rafael (NYSE:RFL) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Rating) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Rafael has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urban Edge Properties has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rafael and Urban Edge Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael -3,757.51% -63.38% -54.18% Urban Edge Properties 21.47% 8.99% 3.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rafael and Urban Edge Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael $3.97 million 10.06 -$24.54 million ($7.64) -0.25 Urban Edge Properties $425.08 million 4.09 $102.69 million $0.79 18.75

Urban Edge Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Rafael. Rafael is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urban Edge Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.1% of Rafael shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Rafael shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Rafael and Urban Edge Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A Urban Edge Properties 0 0 2 0 3.00

Urban Edge Properties has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 51.92%. Given Urban Edge Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Urban Edge Properties is more favorable than Rafael.

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats Rafael on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rafael (Get Rating)

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds interests in clinical and early stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. The company's lead drug candidate is CPI-613 (devimistat), which is being evaluated in various clinical studies, including two Phase III registrational clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer and r/r acute myeloid leukemia. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

About Urban Edge Properties (Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

