Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires 12,916 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 25,832.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,916 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for about 1.8% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $6,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Anthem by 7.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,899,000 after purchasing an additional 113,659 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,128,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Anthem by 6.7% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 254,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,785,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.41.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $444.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $107.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $497.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $471.01. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.