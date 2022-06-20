Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,534 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

CNP opened at $27.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average of $29.21. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.87.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.98%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

