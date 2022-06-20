Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $1,527,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,203,000 after purchasing an additional 41,347 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 65.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,435,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of FRT opened at $94.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.03. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $92.82 and a 12-month high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.27.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.