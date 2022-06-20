Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 169 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 222,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,380,000 after buying an additional 57,320 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW opened at $222.79 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $261.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.74.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHW. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

