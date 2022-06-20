Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.83.

CNM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Core & Main from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Core & Main from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Core & Main from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Core & Main from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Core & Main from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $20.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion and a PE ratio of 20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.14. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $32.54.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 4.05%. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $751,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $57,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at $91,709.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNM. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,312,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,352,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at $839,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile (Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.