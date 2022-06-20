Cormark Raises Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$16.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

AAV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Standpoint Research raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.25 to C$12.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.81.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

TSE AAV opened at C$8.97 on Friday. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.14 and a 52 week high of C$12.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33. The stock has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.40.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$106.12 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 1.4729255 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Director Stephen Balog bought 3,258 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,236.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$544,712.52. Also, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.36, for a total transaction of C$1,254,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,162,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,714,470.48. Insiders sold 339,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,475 in the last ninety days.

Advantage Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.