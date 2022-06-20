Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

OFC opened at $26.37 on Thursday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $195.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $91,343.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,382.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 287,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,029,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 717,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,083,000 after buying an additional 26,287 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 73,996 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 323,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,739,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $215,000.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust (Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.