Corsicana & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Corsicana & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,387 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

SBUX opened at $71.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.40.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

