Corsicana & Co. Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Corsicana & Co. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.4% of Corsicana & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.14.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $70.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $139.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.69, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

