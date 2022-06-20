Corsicana & Co. Sells 620 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Corsicana & Co. cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

NYSE:BA opened at $136.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.67. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $252.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

