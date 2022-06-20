Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $202.00 million-$205.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.34 million. Coupa Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.21-$0.27 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $53.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $283.38. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.93.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

COUP has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.89.

In other Coupa Software news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $95,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at $449,145. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $40,321.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,254.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,906 shares of company stock worth $300,564 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,810,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,120,000 after acquiring an additional 77,434 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Coupa Software by 41,503.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,622,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,066 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,263,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,426,000 after acquiring an additional 419,129 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,128,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,659,000 after acquiring an additional 358,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 985,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,171,000 after buying an additional 29,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

