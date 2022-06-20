Crown (CRW) Trading 25.5% Lower Over Last Week

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Crown has a market cap of $530,988.32 and approximately $791.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crown has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,599.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.31 or 0.00579199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.17 or 0.00311529 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006326 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012200 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,904,053 coins. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.