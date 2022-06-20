CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($78.13) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($54.17) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($83.33) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

ETR EVD opened at €53.70 ($55.94) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion and a PE ratio of 41.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.35. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €51.18 ($53.31) and a 12 month high of €72.68 ($75.71). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €62.27 and a 200-day moving average of €62.33.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

