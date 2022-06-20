CUTcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $142.00 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CUT) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. CUTcoin has a market cap of $525,596.51 and $142.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 43.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 165,840,818 coins and its circulating supply is 161,840,818 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

