CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.4% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $88.66 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.94 and a 200-day moving average of $101.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.