D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered D.R. Horton from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.96.

DHI opened at $60.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.78 and a 200-day moving average of $83.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 176.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,740,000 after buying an additional 11,369,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,458,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,676,462,000 after buying an additional 477,354 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $746,027,000 after buying an additional 560,536 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,480,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $701,101,000 after buying an additional 298,927 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

