Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $4,077,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,498,942,000 after buying an additional 1,181,343 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,087,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,763,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Danaher stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $238.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.47.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.
In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
DHR has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.08.
About Danaher (Get Rating)
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Danaher (DHR)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.