Dash (DASH) Price Hits $45.56 on Exchanges

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Dash has a market cap of $491.17 million and approximately $94.21 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can currently be bought for about $45.56 or 0.00222725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004754 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001339 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010010 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.94 or 0.00395702 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Dash Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,780,834 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

