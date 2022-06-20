Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Price Up 5.2% This Week

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00003986 BTC on exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $59.81 million and $2.35 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004890 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,426.39 or 1.00005710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00129327 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

DAWN is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 73,464,266 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

