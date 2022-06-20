Decentral Games One Day Volume Reaches $1.03 Million (DG)

Decentral Games (DG) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $20.17 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for $0.0388 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00113845 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.31 or 0.00959688 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00084177 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.08 or 0.00489452 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 527,782,578 coins and its circulating supply is 519,729,630 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

