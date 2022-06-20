Deeper Network Price Reaches $0.0290 on Exchanges (DPR)

Deeper Network (DPR) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 20th. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $36.26 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Deeper Network has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004858 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00110415 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $199.55 or 0.00970451 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00084963 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00013361 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars.

