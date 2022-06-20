DEEPSPACE Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7,583.00 (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0854 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEEPSPACE has a market cap of $4.52 million and $7,583.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 39.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.13 or 0.01128171 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004876 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00107348 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00082036 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002425 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.46 or 0.00500114 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

